Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 28th

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Travel + Leisure has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Travel + Leisure has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

TNL opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

