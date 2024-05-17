Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.25% of Tronox worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Tronox Stock Performance

Tronox stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

