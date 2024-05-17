Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 17th

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $178.97 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

