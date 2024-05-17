ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Down 30.3%

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 30.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03). Approximately 1,080,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 761,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

ValiRx Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 million, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 13.37.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

