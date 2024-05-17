Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.