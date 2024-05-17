VerifyMe, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of VerifyMe in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

VerifyMe Stock Up 1.2 %

VerifyMe Company Profile

VRME stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.87.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

