Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE:IGD opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

