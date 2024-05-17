Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:IGD opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.34.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.