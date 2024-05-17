Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $10.23 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

