Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $10.23 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.