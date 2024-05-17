Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.57 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

