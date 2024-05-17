Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.