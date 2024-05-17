Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Get Weibo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WB

Weibo Stock Up 4.4 %

WB stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 237,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 2,112,773 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.