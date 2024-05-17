Werner Lanette Shaffer Sells 710 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

