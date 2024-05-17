Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Western Digital worth $41,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

WDC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.