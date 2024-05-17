WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of WEX worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 896.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $203.51 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $796,463.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,687. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

