Whitefield Industrials Limited (WHF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on June 12th

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 15.91.
Whitefield Industrials Company Profile
