WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Trading Up 2.3 %

WYY stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

