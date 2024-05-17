XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of XPO worth $40,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 76.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

