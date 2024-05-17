Zacks Research Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.79 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 199,897 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

