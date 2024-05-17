Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 3.4 %
ZURVY opened at $51.88 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
