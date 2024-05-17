Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 3.4 %

ZURVY opened at $51.88 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.