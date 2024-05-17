Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $39,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,505,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,161,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $7,996,607.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,505,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,161,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,758 shares of company stock valued at $16,296,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

