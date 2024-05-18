13,047 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 80.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $23.88 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

