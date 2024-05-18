3,034 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,148,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

XRT opened at $75.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

