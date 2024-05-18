3,403 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

