67,412 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of CVR Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVR Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,235 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 338,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

