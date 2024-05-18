868 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AON by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,087,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

AON opened at $292.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

