abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on June 21st

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AAS opened at GBX 284 ($3.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,352.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.49. abrdn Asia Focus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In other news, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan purchased 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £9,933.51 ($12,476.15). Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

