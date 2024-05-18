abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.