AC Immune SA to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACIU. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $314.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

