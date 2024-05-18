ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.06% of ACV Auctions worth $25,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 678,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,385,000 after buying an additional 594,347 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,972.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.