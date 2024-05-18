Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Short Interest Update

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 544,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADEA. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after buying an additional 1,259,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 1,248,949 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after buying an additional 903,568 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth $9,291,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adeia during the 4th quarter worth $9,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.63 on Friday. Adeia has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

