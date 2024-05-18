AEON Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEON)

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for AEON Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEON Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

NASDAQ AEON opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

AEON Biopharma ( NASDAQ:AEON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEON. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AEON Biopharma by 261.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 549,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,827,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

