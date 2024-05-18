AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.
AEye Stock Performance
Shares of LIDR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.17. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.
About AEye
