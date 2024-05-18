AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 623,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFCG opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.87. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $7,001,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 88.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

