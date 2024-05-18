Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,200 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 849,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $6,467,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Afya by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Afya by 1,004.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,202 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Afya by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Afya has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFYA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading

