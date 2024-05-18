AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of AGCO worth $50,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 731,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

