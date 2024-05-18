Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 303.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,823 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 817,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,314 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

AKTS opened at $0.36 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.66.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 98.96%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.