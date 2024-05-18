Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 4.4%

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 850,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,715,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Alba Mineral Resources

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.

Featured Stories

