Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 116.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

