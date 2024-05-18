Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 6.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $103.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.39. 20,187,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 18,069,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.