Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BABA. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.96.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

BABA opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.