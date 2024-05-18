Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.65% of Alkami Technology worth $38,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 217.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,677 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $668,777.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,625.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,726,585 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $27.71 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.