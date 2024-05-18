ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Raised to $67.00 at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ALE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,582 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.