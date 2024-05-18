AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.3 %

AB stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

