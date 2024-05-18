Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.21% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $781.56 million, a PE ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,357 shares of company stock valued at $594,963. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

