Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $614.84 million, a P/E ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 572,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 38.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,963 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

