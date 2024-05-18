Amalgamated Bank Has $645,000 Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $211,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,375. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VECO opened at $40.00 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

See Also

