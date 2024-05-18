Amalgamated Bank Has $723,000 Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $11,020,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,496,000 after buying an additional 97,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 127.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Gentherm by 70.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRM opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.54.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,405.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

