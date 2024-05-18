Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,397 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 1,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

