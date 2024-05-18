American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Head to Head Comparison

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Assets Trust and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $441.16 million 3.17 $64.69 million $0.89 25.82 Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.32 -$550.95 million ($11.73) -5.76

American Assets Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Assets Trust and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 12.05% 4.60% 1.78% Howard Hughes -58.21% -1.59% -0.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Assets Trust and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Assets Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.26%. Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.60%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Volatility & Risk

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

