American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of American Financial Group worth $52,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in American Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,132.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

